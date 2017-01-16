2 dogs rescued from Little Haiti house fire

MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters rescued two dogs from a two-story house fire in Little Haiti, Sunday night, but the location of the homeowner is unknown.

Firefighters responded to the fire along Northwest 70th Street and 2nd Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Flames engulfed the entire second floor of the house, but firefighters managed to rescue two small dogs after searching the home.

The firefighters did not find the owner, who initially was believed to be on the second floor.

Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll said they do not believe anyone was inside.

“Right now we’re pretty certain no one was on that second floor, but as you can imagine, when you have flames coming out of the windows, the likelihood of anyone surviving that is slim to none,” Carroll said, “But we still need to make sure she is accounted for.”

Several neighbors said an elderly woman lives in the house.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.