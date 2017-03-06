2 caught on camera in tar defacing of Dania Beach home

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are hoping the public will help them find two people responsible for defacing a Dania Beach home with tar last year, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

Clear security footage captured one of the subjects, seen wearing a hoodie, throwing out the contents of what initially appears to be a large paint can, Sept. 29, at around 2:30 a.m. “I woke up, and my brother came home and saw it all over the house,” said homeowner Troy Abram.

The video first shows one subject, then the other, carrying what look like heavy buckets down Northeast 23rd Street in Dania Beach.

Inside the containers, deputies said, was tar. “They pry open the tops and then proceed to throw the tar onto this Dania Beach home,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Joy Oglesby. “Inexplicably, they destroy and deface the front door, the driveway, the front entrance.”

Abram said the crisp video of the subject pouring the tar led him to contact BSO. “That’s when we got the police involved to hopefully try to find that individual, you know?” he said. “We got a good shot of him and hopefully people out there can help us find him.”

The tar has since been removed, but even now, more than five months later, detectives are still trying to figure out who could be responsible. “To actually have your home defaced with tar is quite unusual,” said Oglesby. “Tar is very flammable, it’s very sticky. This homeowner is looking now at what he says will be up to $3,000 in damages for correcting.”

“Our door is still damaged, in the frame. The paint also, so it’s a lot of damage,” said Abram.

According to the police report, the homeowner has been involved in a lawsuit, but investigators have not specified whether the incident in September is connected.

