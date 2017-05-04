2 caught on camera failing to break into Parkland home

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance footage captured a pair of would-be burglars trying to break into a Parkland for nearly 15 minutes, and ultimately failing.

Wearing hoodies and gloves, the pair tried to pry open several doors with a crowbar but had no luck, police said. They also tried to break the glass, but failed to breach the Hurricane impact windows.

The attempted break in happened last month at Northwest 87th Avenue and Valencia Court.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

