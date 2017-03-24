2 armed men in disguises rob Pompano Beach restaurant

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed man who dressed up as a ninja and his cloaked accomplice were caught on camera as they robbed a Pompano Beach restaurant.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video, Friday, that was rolling inside the Tortilleria Mexicana restaurant, located near Northeast 16th Street and Sample Road.

The robbery happened back on Feb. 17, just before 10 p.m.

One of the men held the owner at gunpoint while the other grabbed money from the register.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

