11 Cuban migrants arrested in Duck Key

DUCK KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – Several Cuban migrants came ashore Duck Key, Friday morning. However, these migrants did not come empty handed.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, the U.S. Border Patrol, Miami Sector was notified by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office of a maritime smuggling event making landfall at Duck Key, at around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

A 7News viewer sent in a cell phone video of the migrants arriving on Duck Key.

Border Patrol agents responded and arrested nine men and two women who claimed they departed Garata, Villa Clara, Cuba on Dec. 18, aboard a single-engine rustic vessel. The vessel was not recovered.

The group of 11 migrants were seen climbing over rocks after they made it to land.

The subjects were transported to the Marathon Border Patrol Station where they will be processed in accordance with the Cuban Adjustment Act.

After processing, the migrants will be allowed to stay.

