1 rescued from SW Miami-Dade house fire

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been rescued after a house went up in flames in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Crews arrived to a house at Southwest 128th Street and 112th Avenue.

Firefighters found one person unresponsive when they arrived. “We were fortunate to find the victim in time,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Alexander Jimenez. “We were able to give him proper treatment and I hear he’s responding well. That’s what we do. It’s great to be able to do our job and save people in the process as well.”

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen.

