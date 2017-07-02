1 killed in Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man was killed after being struck in the street by a driver that took off.

Police responded to the scene near E. Las Olas Boulevard and Isle of Venice in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday.

The car that hit the victim was later found nearby, but the driver has not been located.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

