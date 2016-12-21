1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Plantation car crash

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman was killed and a man was taken to the hospital after, officials said, their cars collided in Plantation, Wednesday afternoon.

Police and dire rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash along the 4800 block of Broward Boulevard, at around 2 p.m.

Officials said a Nissan and an Infiniti were involved in the accident.

The woman was pronounced dead ta the scene. The other victim, a man in his late 20s, was transported to Plantation General Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Westbound lanes of Broward Boulevard remain shut down as police investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.