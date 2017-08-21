1 killed, 1 hospitalized after 3 vehicles collide in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and another was airlifted to the hospital after, officials said, three vehicles collided in Davie, Monday afternoon.

Davie police and fire rescue responded to the scene involving a dark colored car, a white van and a third vehicle, along Nob Hill Road and Lake Vista Way in Davie, Monday afternoon.

Fire rescue crews had to extricate one person from their car.

Another victim was pulled out of the van and transported to a nearby hospital.

Several other occupants sustained minor injuries; they were not transported.

Nob Hill Road remained closed to traffic in both directions for hours. It reopened at around 10 p.m.

