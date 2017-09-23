1 hospitalized after shooting in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One victim has been hospitalized after he was shot in Miami Beach, Saturday morning.

Officers responded to 1022 Bay Drive just before 5:00 a.m. in response to a call of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries.

This shooting remains under investigation.

