1 dead, several hospitalized after 6-car crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person died and several were hospitalized after a six-car crash in Miami Gardens, Thursday afternoon, police said.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the crash, near the 1900 block Northwest 37th Avenue, just after 6 p.m.

At least five people were hospitalized, including one person by air transport, according to MDFR.

