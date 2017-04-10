1 dead as Pompano Beach homicide investigation begins

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has begun a homicide investigation, Monday, after one person has died in Pompano Beach.

According to officials, BSO arrived to the scene, near Powerline Road and Northwest 10th Court, just after 7 a.m. 7SkyForce HD hovered above, and a tent was seen over what was reportedly a dead body.

The tent has reportedly since been removed from the scene.

Officials said what led to the victim’s death remains unknown and that they have yet to confirm the identity of the victim.

Southbound lanes have been shutdown in the area, while northbound remains open, but with a slight delay.

Police remain on the scene as the investigation continues.

