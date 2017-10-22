1 dead after shooting in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Miami Lakes left one person dead, early Sunday morning.

According to police, an altercation ensued in the parking lot of a shopping center near 186th Street, around 4 a.m. Several businesses were still open at the time.

Shots were fired, striking a female inside a silver Nissan, officials said.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

A male driver is being questioned to determine his involvement, if any.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.