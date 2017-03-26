1 dead, 6 hospitalized after 2-car crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was killed and six others were taken to the hospital after, officials said, two cars collided in a residential neighborhood of Miami, Sunday afternoon.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash near Southwest 17th Street and 25th Avenue, just before 2 p.m.

Officials said the driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics treated and transported two women and four men to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Officials said, considering the number of people involved and the location, the accident could have had an even more tragic outcome. “Right now, Miami Police is trying to put together how this crash took place, the direction of travel from both vehicles, but as you can see, with the amount of people outside, this crash could’ve been a lot worse,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

Authorities said all victims were between the ages of 25 and 35.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.