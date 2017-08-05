PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a driver slammed into a tree in Pembroke Pines, killing him and sending the passenger to the hospital, Saturday afternoon.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the fatal wreck took place along the 9400 block of Pines Boulevard, just before 3:45 p.m.

Investigators said 23-year-old Anthony Augustine was heading east on the roadway in a 1988 Mercury Grand Marquis. As it approached the 9400 block, the driver suddenly veered to the left, mounted the median and struck the tree.

Augustine was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics took the passenger, later identified as 22-year-old Kourtney Rolle, to Memorial Regional Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials said neither occupant was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Police temporarily shut down the eastbound lanes of Pines Boulevard near the accident.

Authorities urged the public to come forward with any information that could help in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this crash, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.