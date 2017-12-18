Family demands justice after fatal hit and run in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving family wants the driver behind a fatal hit and run that killed their father to come forward.

“He was really outgoing, smiling all the time. That’s one of the things I can remember,” said the victim’s niece Vanessa Reyes, “always smiling, hard worker, loves his grandchildren, loves his children. Good guy.”

Reyes’ uncle, 65-year-old Alberto Cabrera, was killed Friday night after he was run down by a driver in Southwest Miami-Dade while on his way home from work.

Officials said he was crossing the street at Southwest 216th Street and 110th Avenue when he was hit. The driver took off and police have continued to search for the person behind the wheel.

“I would like for them to turn themselves in and do the right thing,” said Reyes. “They’re probably with their family on this holiday while we’re grieving and in mourning, and he should come in and turn himself in and do the right thing.”

One of the first people to treat Cabrera at the hospital was a longtime family friend, and he said his injuries were horrific.

“I didn’t recognize him.” said friend and paramedic, Feliciano Santos. “It was bad, and when I saw my childhood friend walk through the door, I knew it was his dad. That’s when it hit me, where I recognized him.”

Officials said the hit and run driver was behind the wheel of an older model Chevy Blazer believed to be from the mid-1990s that is either silver or gray.

They said it should have extensive damage to its front.

As a memorial for the victim forms on the side of the road, his heartbroken family has asked the public for help and for the driver to do the right thing.

“Just turn yourself in. You’re out there with your family on the holidays, and we’re here missing our dad,” said Cabrera’s daughter. “Just please turn yourself in.”

Cabrera’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help offset their unexpected funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.