MIAMI (WSVN) - A boat caught fire at a Miami boatyard, Wednesday night.

The 35-foot boat, being stored on stilts, caught fire at the lot near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 11th Street.

Firefighters climbed up to battle the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

