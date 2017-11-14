Franklin White joined WSVN in October 2017 from Huntsville, Alabama where was a Weekend Anchor/Reporter.

Franklin got his big break in the news industry behind the scenes 8 years ago starting as a production assistant, then video editor, then News Producer in the Birmingham, AL television news market.

He finally got his start on air, at station in South Georgia where he started as a reporter and left as the Morning Anchor of a 4-hour morning show.

That job took him to the NBC affiliate in Huntsville, AL as a Reporter, which then led to the promotion of anchor where he and his co-anchor launched a brand new weekend morning newscast.

Franklin is graduate of the University of Alabama (Roll Tide), graduating with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. He’s also an active member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated and the National Association of Black Journalists.

He’s a LONG way from Birmingham, AL where he calls home, but excited to now call South Florida his new home and looking forward to meeting great people, and covering your news.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.