Visit the world of Pandora at Disney World

The blue, beautiful world of “Avatar” has come to Planet Earth. It’s a visual feast with a couple of amazing rides, and hopefully lots of happy blue people. Deco’s Na’vi correspondent Chris Van Vliet is live at Walt Disney World.

Pandora: World of Avatar opens on Saturday, and is a new land inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The 12-acre attraction transports you to Pandora, the planet in James Cameron’s 2009 movie, “Avatar.”

James Cameron: “When I walk through here, for me, it’s like seeing it all for the first time. It’s really a wonderful experience.”

The director is blown away, and so is “Avatar” star Zoe Saldana.

Zoe Saldana: “Even though I was a part of this movie and I shot it for eight, nine months of my life, I never really got to walk on Pandora, and this part gives us that opportunity.”

It took three-and-a-half years, and $500 million to build, but the results are out of this world.

Bob Iger, Disney CEO: “We have a standard at Disney that I like to talk about a lot, which is, ‘Why do they do that?’ And this is a great example of that.”

Pandora is home to the Na’vi, you know, the skinny blue creatures in the film? Well, you can check them out at Pandora too.

It is a completely immersive experience, and everything is inspired by the movie — from the lush vegetation, to the floating mountains.

Now you’re probably wondering if there are any new rides? Well the answer is yes, two of them.

There’s Flight of Passage, where visitors get the chance to ride on the back of a mountain banshee, just like Jake Sully did in the film, and Na’vi River Journey, where you get to float on a bioluminescent river through a rain forest.

