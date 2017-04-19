‘Unforgettable’ makes a memorable mark

(WSVN) - “Unforgettable” looks to make a memorable mark… and Deco’s unforgettable reporter Chris Van Vliet sat down with the cast.

The last thing that a movie wants to be is forgettable — this movie is getting that out of the way right in the title. We sat down with the stars of “Unforgettable” for some unforgettable interviews.

Katherine Heigl (as Tessa): “You know, there was a time when I thought we were on the road to getting back together and then he met you.”

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. In “Unforgettable,” that scorned woman is Tessa, played by Katherine Heigl.

Katherine Heigl: “Oh man, there’s so much about Tessa. She’s a very complicated woman. She is a very damaged woman so she was really fun and juicy to play.”

Katherine Heigl (as Tessa): “It’s not easy, all this change.”

Rosario Dawson (as Julia): “I get it.”

Katherine Heigl (as Tessa): “No you don’t.”

When Tessa’s ex-husband gets engaged to Rosario Dawson’s character Julia, she’ll do absolutely anything to break them up.

Rosario Dawson: “Everything’s looking really rosy and amazing and then the ex-wife shows up and it’s very clear that things aren’t going to go as smoothly as she had hoped.”

Caught in the middle of all of this is David, played by Geoff Stults.

Geoff Stults: “This movie really is what, potentially, a real divorce could be like. And all of the elements and people hiding their past because they aren’t proud of their past.”

Katherine Heigl (as Tessa): “How well do you really know Julia?”

Dead bodies, fake Facebook profiles — Tessa pulls out all the stops to try to make Julia look bad.

Katherine Heigl: “She is like a pot that’s just about to boil over.”

Rosario Dawson (as Julia): “Enough is enough.”

Katherine Heigl (as Tessa): “Are you threatening me?”

Rosario Dawson (as Julia): “Yes. I’m threatening you.”

Rosario Dawson: “It’s an incredible ride. It’s super entertaining but there’s some real heart in this film and I hope that it sparks some conversation because I hear people are yelling at the screen when they’re watching it, but I hope that translates after that for them, talking to each other about it.”

Katherine Heigl (as Tessa): “This is my life. It’s mine.”

“Unforgettable” hits theaters this weekend.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.