TV producer sues Florida House over chef Emeril’s show

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Tallahassee television producer is asking a court to block efforts by the Florida House to obtain records dealing with a cooking show with celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse.

A House panel last month issued a subpoena seeking contracts and other information regarding a television show that was paid for by the state’s tourism marketing agency. The program is called Emeril’s Florida and airs on The Cooking Channel.

Pat Roberts and his company MAT Media filed a lawsuit Friday against the House committee and House Speaker Richard Corcoran. The lawsuit contends the House is asking for confidential business information related to the show.

Tim Jansen, the attorney representing Roberts, sharply criticized Corcoran and said his push to get the records was due to his “political ambitions.”

