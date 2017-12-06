Top off your outfit for 2018 with FeatherHeart millinery

Wanna make your New Year’s Eve outfit extra special? It’s easy with a fabulous fascinator. Gorgeous headgear takes any look to the next level. With the help of FeatherHeart designs by Dannielle, we’re “topping it off for 2018.” Tonight, it’s one of Shireen’s favorite things.

Never underestimate the drama of a haute couture hat or a fashion forward fascinator.

Fancy headgear is always fabulous this time of year.

Dannielle Kukar, FeatherHeart Millinery: “You will always remember a person that’s wearing a hat.”

To get tips on the trend, we met up with master milliner Dannielle Kukar at the national hotel on miami beach.

Dannielle Kukar: “It’s like the topping on a cake, and it really brings your outfit to a different level.”

Her online FeatherHeart designs are delicate and dashing.

Dannielle Kukar: “As far as style, I follow the muse. And when the muse calls and says, ‘Hey, let’s make something like this,’ I just go with it.”

From custom to her own creations — everything is handmade.

Dannielle Kukar: “I started making small pieces, and then I just slowly graduated to larger and larger.”

And it’s not just the expression of a dress…

A head-topper can be a real show-stopper.

Dannielle Kukar: “It’s that final juenseque.”

For the blog, I tried a fantastic fluttery fascinator, a pretty purple flower and a peacock print with pizazz.

Dannielle Kukar: “I take inspiration from everything, really — from nature, maybe I’ll start with a particualr color, and then I go from there.”

Crowns are especially on trend.

Speaking of…

Dannielle Kukar: “I’m so excited we’re gonna have an American-born princess.”

For Dannielle, the royal engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is tops…

Dannielle Kukar: “That might mean that the American people, American women will now be more apt to want to wear fascinators.”

From the royals to the runway to real life, “topping it off for 2018” is one of my favorite things.

Happy New Year!

