’Tis the Sequin…

Turning up the wattage on my Holiday wardrobe, because a girl can never go wrong wearing sequins from November through December (and some other stuff I felt like writing about, too.)

My editor, Matty, always says when you’re a writer: “There’s nothing scarier than a blank computer screen staring you in the face.” He hates the blinking black cursor, too. “It’s like it’s taunting you, making fun of the fact you have writer’s block,” he quips with his brash New York sensibility. I agree.

I don’t have writer’s block, per se, but I’m torn between writing a deep moving piece about what the holidays mean to me verses what I like wearing during the “most wonderful time of the year.” So, with fair warning: this blog is a bit of both. If you’re a regular reader, you know I have fragile health, so the next paragraph is a must-read.

I feel GOOD, better, stronger (not my body, necessarily, but my mind) and THAT is a powerful thing. After hurricane Irma, I struggled A LOT, which I know most of us did, but a few weeks later (when things got back to normal) I went through a surprising mini-transformation. The storm gave me a sense of strength I didn’t know I still had. I thought my GBS/CIDP had, frankly, beat it out of me. It didn’t.

Exhausted, I pushed through almost two weeks with no power, a major knee injury and a hole in my heart; I worried about everyone and everything around me. My little family was struggling, but instead of letting trauma divide us, it brought us closer together. After the storm…

I de-cluttered my house and personal closet (which is no easy task when you’re a fashionista.) I️ did so partially because of storm damage, but also because I needed to for my sanity. I got rid of STUFF (from a previous relationship) that was weighing me down. We all know how that extra “baggage” goes. After I was done, I could hear the parapsychologist from the 1982 movie “Poltergeist” saying matter-of-factly: “This house is clean.” Next…

I focused on elevating my performance at work (on TV); paying close attention to skills that often fall by the wayside because of age and experience. I took notes, worked on inflections, breathing and mulled over what it meant to be an entertainment journalist in 2017.

I also took a few days off, left Miami and spent time with my family. THIS always helps me, because I feel loved, nurtured and part of something more important than the rat race of my career. As I’ve grown older, spending quality time with special people is food for the soul.

During my mini-transformation, I also found out I have high blood pressure — like, dangerously high; forcing me to re-evaluate the necessary and cut out the evil (like gas station wine, turkey jerky, needy people, DRAMA and anything or anyone high maintenance…) I’m slim and watch what I eat, but STRESS is trying to kill me. Imagine the humor I find in that.

I survived some crazy virus that wreaked havoc on my nerves & immune system and now, high blood pressure wants to have its way with me? Take a number and stand in line. 😂

As the year gallops toward its end, my mini-transformation has given me a deeper sense of gratitude and thankfulness which, coincidentally, is how a lot of us feel around Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Years. The holidays are special for a lot of different reasons, but as a woman, it’s a time when I do a little more for the people I love, my house and my wardrobe. And, MAN, do I eat it all up (literally & figuratively)…

The generosity of spirit, the togetherness, the food & drink (turkey and stuffing is my favorite,) my Christmas tree and especially the extra sparkle and shine I add into my #OOTD. That’s where Vchic Boutique in Hallandale comes in.

It’s just one of those places where you can always find what you’re looking for and moreover, something special: a great top, a fabulous dress, a sexy romper.

Owner Andreina Hernandez, who happens to be a gorgeous brunette with a smoking hot body, knows fashion, but in a way that’s romantic, feminine and chic — all the things I believe clothing should be. “For the holidays, it’s all about the sequin,” she says, as she describes what’s in for the woman who wants to dress on trend.

“You can wear them day or night, you just have to commit to one color scheme,” she adds. Avoid looking like a holiday display by keeping your sequins to one portion of the body (top or bottom.) If it’s a full-on glittery dress, accessories should be simple. AND, if you’re showing a lot of leg, cover your boobs and vice versa. Leaving something to the imagination is a gift we can all appreciate.

Don’t miss Deco Drive tonight at 7:30 & 11:30 p.m. as we go inside Vchic Boutique and get dressed up for the holidays. From day to night, work to play, ‘Tis the Sequin…is one of my Favorite Things and I’m hoping it will be yours, too. ✨

Vchic Boutique

1011 Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009

Monday-Saturday 10 A.M.-8 P.M.

www.vchicstore.com

IG: @vchicstore

FB: @vchicstore

“I’m just trying to change the world, one sequin at a time.” ~ Lady Gaga

