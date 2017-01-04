Three disabled puppies will compete in the 2017 Puppy Bowl

(WSVN) - The Puppy Bowl XIII roster was released Tuesday, and while the competition is looking “ruff,” fans went nuts over three very special pups.

For puppy lovers across the country, Super Bowl Sunday means Puppy Bowl Sunday, and this year’s event returns with an all-star cast of 78 adorable (and adoptable) puppies, including three with disabilities.

According to USA Today, one of the puppies is Winston, an Australian Shepherd, who is sight and hearing impaired. He may be visually and hearing impaired, but he “has a sixth sense for the end zone.”

Meet the special needs dogs starring in this year's Puppy Bowl: https://t.co/okyoD3CAa0 pic.twitter.com/JKBGaXsr88 — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) January 3, 2017

The next special pup on the roster is a deaf mutt named Doobert, who was adopted from a rescue in Troy, Va., prior to taping.

This Super Bowl Sunday, three disabled dogs will compete in @AnimalPlanet's annual Puppy Bowl. https://t.co/yKz3TFL6t1 pic.twitter.com/YUCjqafC4Y — USA TODAY Sports (@USATODAYsports) January 3, 2017

Last but not least is Lucky, a three-legged mixed breed who lost his leg in a crate accident while in foster care. But the tripod pup can definitely keep up with his four-legged competitors.

These puppies sure put the “able” in disabled!

Puppy Bowl XIII airs Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. (ET/PT) on Animal Planet.

