Blonde, drunk and beautiful isn’t a bad way to go through life. It works fine for for Kaitlin Olson’s character on “The Mick.” Before Tuesday night’s big new episode, she’s telling Deco she’s amazed at what they’re getting away with every week.

Rhys Coiro (as Ipp Deluca): “Micky, you two are still together?”

Kaitlin Olson (as Mackenzie Murphy): “Yeah.”

They’re still together after a year. Who said it wouldn’t last?

Kaitlin Olson (as Mackenzie Murphy): “My life turned out better than theirs, and today is about shoving that in their faces.”

“The Mick” stars Kaitlin Olson and Scott MacArthur are shocked how some of the racy plotlines actually make it on the air.

Kaitlin Olson: “I like that FOX is letting us do stuff that initially makes them go, ‘Oh, I don’t think we can do that.’ There’s Standards and Practices, who are like, ‘I don’t think you can do that,’ and then we’re like, ‘OK. What if we take that idea and we just tweak it a little bit. Now can we do that?’ And then that stuff gets through, and I think it’s really funny.”

Kaitlin Olson (as Mackenzie Murphy): “Come on, man! You don’t sneak up on a drunk shooter. I almost blasted another hole in your head.”

Despite being drunk and generally irresponsible, Mick is still in charge of her sister’s kids. There must be a real backlog at Child Services…

Kaitlin Olson: “That is how I like to play Mickey is that like, uh, she’s just trying to survive. She’s just doing the best she can, and I think that’s the only reason you don’t absolutely hate her.”

Kaitlin Olson (as Mackenzie Murphy): “None of those jerks thought I would amount to anything.”

Sofia Black-D’Elia (as Sabrina Pemberton): “You haven’t amounted to anything.”

And, while the kids she’s taking care of on the show are hooligans-in-training, Kaitlin was actually a good kid back in the day.

Kaitlin Olson: “I was very controllable, like, in a bad way. I was a very sweet kid. I just wanted everyone to like me and to be OK. I followed all the directions. I did all the chores.”

Scott MacArthur: “So, then, what happened?”

Kaitlin Olson:: “I don’t know, I don’t know. I think at some point, I was like, ‘Wait, I don’t have to do that?’ It was somewhere around college. I think alcohol played a big part (laughs).”

Kaitlin Olson (as Mackenzie Murphy): “The point is, you make mistakes, and then you’ve got to move on.”

Catch Kaitlin and the crew in an all-new episode of “The Mick,” Tuesday at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

