The men nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars

We know it’s hard to see all of the Oscar movies, so all week long, we’ve been giving you the CliffsNotes version of the big Oscar movies — and tonight, we break down the nominees for Best Supporting Actor.

So what will happen this year?

Jeff Bridges earned his seventh Academy Award nomination, and he looks to make it win number two with “Hell or High Water.” He plays a grizzled Texas ranger hunting down a pair of bank robbers as his last job before he retires.

Lucas Hedges (as Patrick Chandler): “All my friends are here. I got two girlfriends and I’m in a band. You’re a janitor in Quincy. What the hell do you care where you live?”

Lucas Hedges is the youngest nominee in this category. The 20-year old stars opposite Best Actor frontrunner Casey Affleck in the drama “Manchester by the Sea.” It’s an incredibly emotional film and when I chatted with Lucas, he told me there’s nothing like a having a good cry on set.

Lucas Hedges: “The most emotionally draining scenes are the most therapeutic scenes. I don’t think that’s true for every actor, but for whatever reason, that was my experience on this movie.”

This marks the second Oscar nomination for Michael Shannon. He stars in “Nocturnal Animals,” about a woman who receives a haunting novel her ex-husband is writing, the deeper she gets into the book, the more she realizes the crimes he’s writing about may be linked to her.

Dev Patel (as Saroo Brierley): “Do you have any idea what’s it like? How every day my real brother screams my name?”

Dev Patel is no stranger to awards season. Remember when “Slumdog Millionaire” won eight Oscars? While he wasn’t nominated for that film, he earned his first nomination this year for “Lion,” the story of an Indian boy who gets lost at age 5, and 20 years later, he leaves his adopted family to look for his real family.

Mahershala Ali (as Juan): “At some point, you gotta decide for yourself who you’re gonna be. You can’t have nobody make that decision for you.”

If you didn’t know the name Mahershala Ali before, you certainly will after this Sunday. He’s the odds on favorite to walk away with the Oscar for Best Supporting actor for “Moonlight.” While he’s only in about a third of the movie, he steals every scene he’s in and makes his presence felt so much so that when he’s not on screen, his character’s impact is still there.

And there you have it — one of these five actors will be going home with Oscar on Sunday night.

