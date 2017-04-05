A love triangle. A drama filled birthday party. A high-stakes investigation. “Empire” is hitting it’s soapy stride on tonight’s episode, and oh yeah, someone gets slapped right across the face!

“Empire” is back Wednesday night with the new episode “Strange Bedfellows,” and it’s a juicy one!

Jamal gets caught in a love triangle, Cookie continues her relationship with Angelo, Yazz has a crazy 21st birthday bash and Tory Ash, played by guest star, Rumer Willis — keeps the music alive.

Plus, Anika is up to no good hatching a dangerous plan that involves Tariq.

Grace Byers: “She’s about to step into this life or death situation. Will it work? I don’t know.”

Tariq’s an FBI agent investigating Lucious. They also happen to be brothers.

Morocco Omari: “They know that if we are related, I have to be taken off the case.”

Tariq is played by actor, Morocco Omari, who says his character can’t shake Lucious.

Morocco Omari: “I’m very obsessed now. Now he’s crossing the line of obsession.”

He’s not the only one.

Everyone wants a piece of Lucious Lyon and in this episode, they’re definitely gonna try and get it.

All the drama is about an hour away. “Empire” starts at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.