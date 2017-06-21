Swimsuit trends that’ll make you cool for the summer

Swimsuit trends come and go, but looking sexy is always in, which is why Deco hit the pool and the beach for a preview of some of the hottest looks of 2017.

The Fontainebleau has always been a place to see and be seen, especially when you’re at the beach. Now, the hotel’s in-house boutique will have you on-trend this summer.

Kashia Orlando, creative director: “We have a great little store called Aquamarine located on the pool level.”

2017 is all about unique fabrics and embellishments.

Kashia Orlando: “This is a really great, sophisticated look by Heidi Klein. The key here is the pom poms. We’re seeing a lot of pom poms now. We’re seeing it on T-shirts, bags, shoes. It gives that nice Bohemian look.”

Or try a traditional one-piece embellished with pearls.

Kashia Orlando: “We’re looking at a suit from La Perla. This is a really nice suit for someone who wants a little more coverage. This is a classic look with the pearl embellishment that makes it look really beautiful and sophisticated.”

Crochet and lace are showing no signs of cooling down. Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin rock the look — and now you can too.

Kashia Orlando: “Christy is showing us our Ermanno Scervino triangle crochet bikini. Of course the highlight here is the super sexy, hand done crochet.”

Kashia Orlando: “This is another look at Ermanno Scervino. We’re showing white lace here with a really nice side lace up detail. I think that gives a nice contouring effect to the hips and the waistline.”

And if you want to wear a one-piece without the weird tan lines, check this out.

Kashia Orlando: “This look is by Voy Sola. Loving this exotic snake print with a touches of turquoise. Really different in the fact it has technology built in to the fabric, allowing the sun rays to come through, so there are no tan lines.”

When it comes to summer swim styles — the Fontainebleau could be the perfect spot to take a dip or dive right in.

Kashia Orlando: “Always looking for something new and different to stand out from the crowd.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Aquamarine at the Fontainebleau

4441 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-674-4783

https://fontainebleau.com/activities/shops/miami-beach-resort-wear

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.