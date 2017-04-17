Stars shine at Coachella 2017

(WSVN) - If you’re like us, experiencing Coachella is really a dream, because you can’t get your hands on a ticket. Well, celebrities do, and they get VIP access. And since they document it all on social media, we can live vicariously through them and make our dreams a reality.

Lady Gaga: “Hands up, Coachella!”

Lady Gaga brought the house down at Coachella this weekend.

Lady Gaga: (singing) “So baby tell me yes, I will give you everything.”

She topped off her show-stopping performance with the debut of her latest single “The Cure.”

Lady Gaga (singing): “If I can’t find the cure, I’ll fix you with my love.”

But that wasn’t the music festival’s only shining moment.

Rihanna glistened from head to toe in the California desert. She did show her face for a little, though.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry and Olivia Culpo flocked to the festival.

It was a weekend of PDA for Selena Gomez and her new beau — the Weeknd.

Kylie Jenner seemed to take it all in with pals.

Big sister Kendall grooved to the beat in her first appearance since her Pepsi commercial controversy — and also sported a barely there peek-a-boo outfit.

Vanessa Hudgens kicked off her weekend with some bubbly. She was all smiles with her crew. And Nick Jonas showed off his guns in his Coachella garb.

DJ Khaled: (singing) “Everybody’s hands go up, and they stay there.”

Everybody’s hands were up when Miami’s own DJ Khaled took the stage.

And he brought a few of his superstar pals, like Rick Ross, to join him for the performance.

Emma Roberts was feeling the sunshine in the desert, while Hailee Steinfeld braced for the desert storm with a bandanna covering her face.

Apparently, that’s a thing at Coachella. Lady Gaga got one sent to her beforehand.

Drake: (singing) “I said I’ve been down so long it look like up to me, they look up to me.”

Not to be outdone, Drake also hit the stage. The rapper quenched the thirst of his desert fans with a surprise performance that rained his hits down upon them.

