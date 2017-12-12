Stars play to win in ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’

What’s old is new again. But in Hollywood, they don’t call it new, they just call it “updated” for today’s fans. The stars of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” hit L.A. for the big premiere. And they told Deco their movie puts a new spin on the classic story.

It was a jungle in Los Angeles.

That’s because fans were out to see Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas at the premier of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

Nick Jonas: “It’s an amazing, fresh new take on the “Jumanji” adventure we all know and love.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” is a reimagining of the classic 90s flick.

Instead of the game coming to life, this time, the players get pulled in to the “Jumanji” video game.

Jack Black: “The original ‘Jumanji,’ -it takes place in a small town in the United States of America. Our ‘Jumanji,’ most of it takes place inside the game, inside the jungles of ‘Jumanji’ that you never got to see in the original.”

And in this video game, you either win or you’re stuck there forever.

Even though the plot is different than the original, the cast was aware they had some big comedic shoes to fill.

Kevin Hart: “To follow Robin Williams’ lead is impossible. You’re not going to redo what he did. He’s on a pedestal.”

Robin Williams starred in the 1995 original, and fans will be happy to hear that this movie pays tribute to the late comedic great.

Kevin Hart: “Our way to do that was to leave Easter eggs throughout the movie of little hints at the character of Alan Parish and what that character meant to the original, and how that character still very much is a part of the continuation.”

Dwayne Johnson says being a “Jumanji” fan helped turn this movie into a labor of love.

Dwayne Johnson: “Everybody who came on board brought the love and the respect and the reverence to the original movie.”

Now it’s your turn to play Jumanji — if you’re game.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” hits theaters Dec. 20.

