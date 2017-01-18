South Florida designer makes gown for Presidential Inauguration

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Oscar Garcia-Lopez is pretty well-known in the fashion community. But now, the South Florida designer is about to be thrust into the national spotlight — all in the name of a presidential ball gown for one of the Trumps.

Garcia-Lopez burst onto the fashion scene in 2013 on the show “Under the Gunn.”

“You’re kind of like a little bit of genius, Oscar,” Lara Trump said.

Garcia-Lopez not only won the “Project Runway” spinoff, he also received $100,000 to start his own fashion line.

This Cuban-born designer, based in Coral Gables, is in the national spotlight again for his designs for president-elect Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

“I’m going to be dressing Lara Trump for the Inauguration ball,” he said. “I met Lara through a common friend, and we collaborated together in a photo shoot that we did in Margo Largo. It was beautiful.”

After the photo shoot, the two became friends but that didn’t stop her from becoming one of his clients. Lara wore two of Garcia-Lopez’s designs last year during the presidential debates.

Next, what she’s planning to wear for the presidential inauguration. “I knew this event would come,” Garcia-Lopez said, “and I was like, ‘Do you want me to design your dress for the ball?’ And she was like, ‘Of course! I was thinking about that.'”

Garcia-Lopez couldn’t give 7News the details about the dress before its debut, but we managed to get a hint of what to expect. “The only thing I can tell you is that it has a striking color,” he said, “and a very striking design.”

The gown, he said is to reflect Lara — fresh, young and full of personality.

