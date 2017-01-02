Social Eyes: Celebs celebrate New Year’s on global scale

From the stars who celebrated in South Florida to the ones who were all over the rest of the world — the parties never ended. We’ve got the some of the best A-list moments thanks to social media.

Supermodel Christie Brinkley and her family kicked off 2017 with quite the bang.

It was a rocking start to the new year for Fergie, who performed at Times Square.

Gloria Estefan also got the New York crowd “on their feet” for the celebration.

So did Joe Jonas.

About last night pic.twitter.com/dnMm6jNQW2 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) January 1, 2017

It looks like the start of 2017 is not as rocky as the end of 2016 for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, based off this video she posted.

Happy New Years 2017 🎉 from @robkardashian and I! A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:29pm PST

Rob also shared a snap of his other leading lady, daughter Dream.

2017 😈😈 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:35am PST

Sister Khloé spent the night with her man, NBA star Tristan Thompson. The two locked lips while dancing the night away.

Speaking of NBA-ers and Khloé, her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, posted a snap with his kids after entering rehab earlier this month.

Britney Spears is heating up the rumor mill after posting this picture with her alleged new man.

Happy New Year 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/LeD1A5XJaI — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 1, 2017

And Sofia Vergara and her husband took their fiesta to the islands and rang in the new year with a luau.

Happy moments🌊🐟#happynewyear2017 🎉🎉🎉 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:59am PST

But now, to more stars who sealed the start of 2017 with a kiss.

Miley Cyrus and beau Liam Hemsworth were captured in the moment at a family soirée.

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:13am PST

Ariel Winter took a break from her modern family to plant one on boyfriend, actor Levi Meaden.

Loving you all the way into 2017❤ #happynewyear #nye A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:17pm PST

And then there’s puppy love, which Julianne Hough proudly showed off.

Happy New Year!! #Lexi 🐶 #Harley 🐼 missing you @brookslaich my ❤ A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

For John Legend, it’s not about the kiss at midnight. Instead, his wife Chrissy Teigen got a piggyback ride into 2017.

2016 is almost over A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:46pm PST

We say John may be onto something. This should be how every girl welcomes in a new year.

And, when it comes to setting off fireworks in the new year, Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton may have won with this massive bonfire.

🔥 Gx A video posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

Another party we wish we were at? Kate Hudson’s winter wonderland, where she spent the new year with pals like Chelsea Handler.

Swinging into the new year with this dummy @chelseahandler #2017 🍾 A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:59pm PST

But if you didn’t party like the stars this weekend, don’t worry. Look at how the galaxy’s favorite guardian, Chris Pratt, spent his New Year’s Eve.

May this new year bring you everything you wished and hope— WHAT!? You already broke your resolution!? Jeez man!! It's been 4 minutes. Guys. Cmon!!! A video posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:15am PST

