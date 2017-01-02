Social Eyes: Celebs celebrate New Year’s on global scale

From the stars who celebrated in South Florida to the ones who were all over the rest of the world — the parties never ended. We’ve got the some of the best A-list moments thanks to social media.
Supermodel Christie Brinkley and her family kicked off 2017 with quite the bang.
It was a rocking start to the new year for Fergie, who performed at Times Square.
Gloria Estefan also got the New York crowd “on their feet” for the celebration.
So did Joe Jonas.
It looks like the start of 2017 is not as rocky as the end of 2016 for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, based off this video she posted.
Rob also shared a snap of his other leading lady, daughter Dream.
Sister Khloé spent the night with her man, NBA star Tristan Thompson. The two locked lips while dancing the night away.
Speaking of NBA-ers and Khloé, her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, posted a snap with his kids after entering rehab earlier this month.
Britney Spears is heating up the rumor mill after posting this picture with her alleged new man.
And Sofia Vergara and her husband took their fiesta to the islands and rang in the new year with a luau.
But now, to more stars who sealed the start of 2017 with a kiss.
Miley Cyrus and beau Liam Hemsworth were captured in the moment at a family soirée.
Ariel Winter took a break from her modern family to plant one on boyfriend, actor Levi Meaden.
And then there’s puppy love, which Julianne Hough proudly showed off.
For John Legend, it’s not about the kiss at midnight. Instead, his wife Chrissy Teigen got a piggyback ride into 2017.
We say John may be onto something. This should be how every girl welcomes in a new year.
And, when it comes to setting off fireworks in the new year, Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton may have won with this massive bonfire.
Another party we wish we were at? Kate Hudson’s winter wonderland, where she spent the new year with pals like Chelsea Handler.
But if you didn’t party like the stars this weekend, don’t worry. Look at how the galaxy’s favorite guardian, Chris Pratt, spent his New Year’s Eve.
