‘Snaplications’: McDonald’s is now accepting Snapchats as job applications

(WSVN) - Finally, we have an actual excuse for making funny faces while taking dog filter-selfies on Snapchat–we’re simply applying for a job! McDonald’s is now using Snapchat to hire job applicants in Australia.

According to Business Insider, McDonald’s is asking job applicants in Australia to send them a 10-second Snapchat video using the McDonald’s filter, which is a filter that depicts them wearing a McDonald’s uniform.

According to the fast-food chain, the videos, which they’re calling “Snaplications,” will serve as the first round in the interview process.

Then, McDonald’s will review the “Snaplications” and send digital applications to potential employees. These potential employees will then move on to the second round in the interview process.

If you happen to live in Australia, and were wondering whether you’d ever make it to round two, McDonald’s is looking for applicants with a “bubbly personality,” according to Shaun Ruming, chief operating officer of McDonald’s Australia.

“I’ve learned a lot about Snapchat recently from my 14-year-old daughter,” Ruming told news.com.au. “We’re looking for that positivity, bubbly personality, someone we think would be good in a customer service role. Based on what my daughter sends to her friends, you do get a bit of a glimpse [from a 10-second video].”

So, if you can goof around on Snapchat like a 14-year-old, you can possibly land a “McJob” in Australia.

