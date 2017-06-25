Simple Caesar Salad/Belkys

When it’s hot and sticky outside out everyone likes to eat light! That’s why a simple caesar salad is on the menu – as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Simple Caesar Salad

Ingredients:

4 cups chopped romaine lettuce

1 pint cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

1 cup croutons

1/2 cup shaved Parmesan

salt and pepper to taste

Dressing:

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

3 tsp. lemon juice

1 garlic clove, pressed

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup olive oil

Method of Preparation:

Mix the dressing ingredients together, combining Dijon mustard, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, black pepper, mayo, olive oil and cheese in a blender. Pulse until smooth.

Mix cherry tomatoes and romaine lettuce together in a large bowl, add the dressing and toss.

To Plate:

Plate the salad topped with croutons, Parmesan cheese and black pepper.

Serves: 4

