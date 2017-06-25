Simple Caesar Salad/Belkys

When it’s hot and sticky outside out everyone likes to eat light! That’s why a simple caesar salad is on the menu – as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Simple Caesar Salad
Ingredients:
4 cups chopped romaine lettuce
1 pint cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
1 cup croutons
1/2 cup shaved Parmesan
salt and pepper to taste
Dressing:
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
3 tsp. lemon juice
1 garlic clove, pressed
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup olive oil
Method of Preparation:
- Mix the dressing ingredients together, combining Dijon mustard, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, black pepper, mayo, olive oil and cheese in a blender. Pulse until smooth.
- Mix cherry tomatoes and romaine lettuce together in a large bowl, add the dressing and toss.
To Plate:
Plate the salad topped with croutons, Parmesan cheese and black pepper.
Serves: 4
