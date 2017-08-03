A dark tower, Detroit’s darkest days, a kid disappearing into the dark. There’s a lot of darkness hitting theaters this weekend. We’ve got a look at all of it in this week’s “Showtime.”

Halle Berry (as Karla Dyson): “Let me tell you something: As long as my son is in that car, I will not stop.”

A child, gone. A mom, frantic.

In “Kidnap,” Halle Berry plays a mom whose life changes forever when she turns her back for just a moment.

Halle told Deco that, as a mom, this story has touched her in a way no other role has.

Halle Berry: “When I read the script, it was primal. I can’t think of anything scarier than seeing one of my children snatched right before my eyes. Close enough to see it, but not close enough to stop it.”

TV reporter: “A city of war. Violence continues.”

Michigan Gov. George W. Romney: “We’ve made state police and National Guardsmen available. I’m declaring a temporary state of emergency.”

“Detroit” is taking us on a not-so-pleasant trip down memory lane. It recounts the infamous 1967 police raid that led to days of racially charged rioting in Detroit.

Nicholas Hamilton (as Lucas Hanson): “Why does the Man in Black want to destroy the Tower?”

Idris Elba (as The Gunslinger): “The Tower protects both our worlds. If it falls, hell will be unleashed.”

“The Dark Tower” is based on the Stephen King novels of the same name. Idris Elba plays The Gunslinger. He’s the good guy, and Matthew McConaughey is the Man in Black, he’s the bad guy. It’s Idris’ job to stop Matthew’s character from taking down the Dark Tower, because if he does, the world as we know it will end.

Idris tells Deco this movie is unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Idris Elba: “I think that anybody that’s like, ‘I want to see something different. I don’t want to see a reboot, and I don’t want to see another cape.’ Here’s something different.”

