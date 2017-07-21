A trio of movies is hitting theaters this weekend. You’ve got girls trippin’ and a sci-fi epic, but we start with a miracle on the beaches of France in this week’s “Showtime.”

Kenneth Branagh (as Commander Bolton): “There are 400,000 men on this beach.”

“Dunkirk” takes us right into the middle of the action for a heart-pounding rescue mission of allied troops in World War II, and director Christopher Nolan was all about paying tribute to the story by keeping things real with the cast.

Christopher Nolan: “They’re really able to experience the physicality of the events a lot. They’re able to be in the water, be underwater, be out there on the boats for real.”

Voiceover, Valerian and the City of Thousand Planets: “Agent Valerian, you’ll be running solo.”

Dane DeHaan (as Major Valerian): “I only work with my partner.”

Cara Delevingne (as Sergeant Laureline): “Hi!”

Dane DeHaan (as Major Valerian): “We’re a team.”

Strap in for a wild ride full of oddball characters and creatures.

“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne as two space-traveling cops in the 28th century, trying to save the universe from evil.

Regina Hall (as Ryan Pierce): “This weekend is about us. We deserve this, so let’s go.”

Get ready for a girls trip where anything goes!

Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah star in “Girls Trip,” a movie about four women who let loose in the big easy.

And while this may be about four women — it’s anything but your average chic-flick.

Queen Latifah: “There is something in this movie for everyone to relate to and enjoy.”

Jada Pinkett Smith: “I’ve had a lot of men come and see this movie, and they don’t just like it, they love it.”

Regina Hall (as Ryan Pierce): “How much did she drink?”

Jada Pinkett Smith (as Lisa Cooper): Why?”

A three films are currently playing in theaters.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.