A wimpy kid’s cross-country trek, a girl who just wants to start living life and an alien all make their way to the big screen over the weekend. Between the three of these movies, there’s definitely something for everyone. And just like a Sunday afternoon at Costco, we’ve got samples of all of them in this week’s Showtime.

Alicia Silverstone (as Susan Heffley): “Who’s excited about the great Heffley road trip?”

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” takes us on a cross-country adventure with the Heffleys. While the family hopes the road trip will be a bonding experience, what they get is a trip filled with madness and mayhem.

Tom Everett Scott: “I think all the intentions were good. They were really good intentions, but I guess we have kids that are troublemakers.”

Alicia Silverstone: “We have bad kids.”

Amandla Stenberg (as Maddy Whittier): “This is my whole world. My nurse, my mom, my sickness. I’m 18 and I’ve never been outside. If I did, I would probably die.”

In “Everything, Everything” a girl forced by a medical condition to stay inside to survive wants to start living.

It’s not until the cute boy next door catches her eye that she’s finally tempted to explore the world, no matter the cost.

Both the actors and the audience will be screaming during “Alien: Covenant.” In this prequel to the classic movie “Alien,” we follow the crew of a spaceship heading to a new planet to live on. Let’s just say things don’t go very well for them.

Director Ridley Scott tells us making a terrifying movie isn’t easy.

Ridley Scott: “No, it’s really a bugger. It’s really difficult to do. There’s a lot of films with cheap shots, with arms coming out of a bookcase reaching for you in a dark cellar, and you can’t do that. You can’t make people be idiots.”

