“Snatched” is one of three movies opening this weekend, but can any of them beat out a gang of galactic guardians? Probably not, but here’s a look at what’s hitting theaters in this week’s “Showtime.”

Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer play mother and daughter in “Snatched.” The pair get kidnapped during a vacation and have to work together to escape.

They also worked together on the script.

Goldie Hawn: “Every scene that was written and on the page got better. We brought stuff, you know, we brought ideas. We grew it together.”

Amy Schumer: “We figured it out together.”

Demian Bichir: “That is your heritage, something you know nothing about.”

Gabriel Chavarria: “I guarantee you I’m gonna make it with my art.”

A graffiti artist is on the outs with his family and the law in “Lowriders.” Now he paints murals on the hoods of lowrider cars to help his brother win a competition and win the respect of his family.

Astrid Bergès-Frisbey (as The Mage): “The born king will come. It is inevitable.”

Charlie Hunnam plays the true ruler of England in director Guy Ritchie’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.” It’s a modern retelling of the man who formed the British Empire.

Once he heard who’d be running things behind the camera, Charlie said he was all in.

Charlie Hunnam: “I immediately, when I was pitched this, or told, you know, the four-word pitch of Guy Ritchie’s ‘King Arthur,’ it just made total sense to me. I just could see it.”

