Going out to a busy club can be fun, but sometimes you just want to feel like you’re at home. Deco found a Brickell hotspot with all the comforts of your living room, plus a disc jockey and a talented bartender. This place could be your new home away from home.

Things are getting otherworldly on Brickell. SAAM at the SLS Brickell wants you to hang out in their living room.

Andrew Peleckis, SAAM at SLS Brickell: SAAM is the newest nighttime lounge at the SLS Brickell, located on the mezzanine level. It’s an amazing place for an after-work drink or a great night out.”

One look at SAAM and you might think you’re home — and that’s the point.

Andrew Peleckis: “We wanted to make you feel comfortable and feel like you were transported to your own living room.”

It will also make you feel like you have a lot more stamps in your passport.

Andrew Peleckis: “On the walls you will find photos of safaris, journeys from all over the country and the world. On the ground you will find carpets of all the world maps.”

Christopher Adeleke: “I feel like it’s very international, worldly. They have artifacts from all over the world.”

You can hang out on the patio by the fireplace — or inside and jam to the DJ.

Andrew Peleckis: “We wanted to be unique and different, and offer something that people don’t normally see in Miami, [like] African masks on the walls, fur throws on the couches and a full running fireplace.”

Pick a cigar from their collection or grab a bite and one of their unique cocktails.

Andrew Peleckis: “Our Cuba Libre is a bit different, as we add bitters and salt, which brings out the flavors of the aged rum.”

The La Rosa is made with vodka and rose water, and the Tainted Agave Sour is tequila and topped with red wine.

Andrew Peleckis: “Mixing wine and liquors is OK, especially in our cocktails. The wine brings out the flavor of the tequila and the lemon juice.”

SAAM is the place to come after work — or for a fun night out with friends.

FOR MORE INFO:

SAAM at SLS Brickell

1300 S. Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 239-1300

http://www.sbe.com/nightlife/locations/saam-at-sls-brickell/

