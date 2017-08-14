Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson face off in ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard

Two huge stars collide this weekend, creating a Hollywood-style supernova. Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson star in “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” and they told Deco that from day one, it was on!

Samuel L. Jackson (as Darius Kincaid): “I will bust a cap in your ass.”

Ryan Reynolds (as Michael Bryce): “Have you ever said ‘please?'”

Most hitmen don’t need bodyguards, but there’s an exception to every rule.

Ryan Reynolds: “I’m a triple-A rated executive protection agent.”

In “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” Ryan Reynolds has to get Samuel L. Jackson to court on time and alive.

Neither character is very happy about it, which meant the first day on set went something like this:

Ryan Reynolds (as Michael Bryce): “What the — ?”

Samuel L. Jackson: “That’s some of the first stuff we did. As soon as we got there that day, they said, ‘Hey, Ryan. Sam’s here.’ We walk in the room and, ‘OK, now we’re going to do this.’ We started.”

Ryan Reynolds: “Baptism by fire.”

Samuel and Ryan “got physical” on day one but still eased into their roles.

Samuel L. Jackson: “Slow, slow, slow, slow, slow. ‘We actually have to get to that point? We gotta do it that fast?'”

Ryan Reynolds: “Twenty-seven times. That’s how many times he’s tried to kill me. Twenty-eight!”

And while this is the first time we’re seeing Ryan and Samuel play big-screen adversaries, it may not be the last.

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool) “Wait. Did I leave the stove on?”

Samuel L. Jackson (as Nick Fury): “Contrary to your belief, you are not the center of my universe.”

Ryan’s Deadpool and Sam’s Nick Fury are two of the biggest personalities kickin’ it in the Marvel Universe, so a future clash is not out of the question.

But who would win?

Ryan Reynolds: “Nick Fury certainly has the brains Deadpool doesn’t. Deadpool regenerates, man. That’s a tough guy to beat.”

Both agree it could be a personality conflict.

Samuel L. Jackson: “In terms of personality dominance, Nick Fury’s got a big personality. Deadpool is big in his way, but he goes out of his way to be a huge personality.”

Will it happen? We’ll have to wait and see.

Samuel L. Jackson (as Darius Kincaid): “Do you know how long I’ve been waiting for this?”

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” blasts into theaters Aug. 18.

