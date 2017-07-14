Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters responds to accusations of anti-semitism

MIAMI (WSVN) - Roger Waters responded via social media to a leading Jewish organization that had accused the co-founder of the legendary rock band Pink Floyd of anti-semitism.

Comments made by Waters about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have raised tensions ahead of his appearance Thursday night in Miami.

Carol Brick-Turin of the Greater Jewish Federation of Miami accused Waters of anti-semitism because of his pro-Palestinian views and his support for the boycott, divestment, and sanctioning of Israel — also known as the BDS movement.

“We believe the ultimate motive of the BDS movement is to eliminate the state of Israel as a homeland for the Jewish people,” said Brick-Turin, “and when one wants to eliminate that homeland, we believe it is tantamount to anti-semitism.”

The Greater Jewish Federation took out a full-page ad in the Miami Herald and launched an an aggressive online campaign against Waters.

But the show must go on — and on it went, Thursday night, at the American Airlines Arena.

Waters took center stage despite calls for boycotts off stage.

“That kind of hate is not welcome in Miami,” said Brick-Turin.

Kids from the City of Miami Beach Parks and Recreation Department’s teen drama club were supposed to perform with Waters, but they were pulled from the program because of the controversy.

Waters sent a message to those kids via video that was shared on social media.

“Dear guys, what a bummer you’ve been denied this opportunity to appear in front of this great crowd of your fellow Miamians by an ill-conformed local official,” he said. “Our show is about love I believe to be clear in civil and human rights for all the people of the world irrespective of their race, ethnicity, color or religion. Those attacking me do not. We shall overcome.”

