Philly hotspot Federal Donuts opens in Wynwood

When it comes to food in Philadelphia, the cheesesteak has reigned supreme, but it’s in danger of getting dethroned by Federal Donuts — Philly’s hot spot that has now made the move to South Florida.

A new hot spot in Wynwood is a “hole” lot of fun.

Autumn Tully, manager: “Federal Donuts is a new doughnut shop in Wynwood. We’re really excited to be here. We serve donuts and Korean-style fried chicken.”

Move over chicken and waffles!

Autumn Tully: “Doughnuts and fried chicken — you can’t knock it until you try it. You get that sweetness and savoriness. It’s a match made in heaven.”

Made in heaven, but made famous in Philadelphia.

Autumn Tully: “We had people come in and were like, ‘Oh, my God. I went to you in Philadelphia.'”

The Wynwood location is the first Federal Donuts outside the City of Brotherly Love.

Gilma Portela, customer: “I absolutely love it, and I am so glad they opened in Miami. I always go to the one in Philly, and this is my new addiction.”

There are two ways to get your Federal Donuts: fancy or hot and fresh.

Autumn Tully: “Fancy doughnuts, we have six different flavors: blueberry mascarpone, black and white, chocolate eclair, lemon meringue, strawberry shortcake, guava poppy, and then we have our hot fresh which are literally fried to order. Once they come off the conveyor belt, they are rolled in one of three flavored sugars.”

Yup — piping hot, covered in sugar and delivered promptly to your taste buds.

Autumn Tully: “So even if we run out of ‘fancies,’ we still have a doughnut option for you.”

As for that famous Federal Donuts chicken, it’s fried twice.

And double fried means double the crunch.

Autumn Tully: “Korean fried chicken is special. It is twice fried. It is cured overnight, and then it is fried at a lower temperature. When it’s ordered, we fry it again at a higher temperature. It comes out the fryer, and when you bite into it, you get that nice crisp.”

Don’t bite just yet. You still have to choose your chicken.

Autumn Tully: “We have a couple of different seasoning options for our fried chicken. We have dry seasoning, which are like powders, and we have glazes that are like sauces.”

Now that you’re ready to feast, do it the Federal Donuts way.

Autumn Tully: “With our three-piece or six-piece meal, you also get a honey glaze doughnut. We don’t sell it with anything else but our fried chicken, so we recommend, if you get a three-piece, take a bite of chicken, take a bite of doughnut. Match made in heaven.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Federal Donuts

250 NW 24th St.

Miami, FL 33127

305-573-9393

http://www.federaldonuts.com/main/

