Paris Hilton heats up Ocean Drive Magazine cover

Ocean Drive Magazine knows how to pick some good cover stars. This month the woman gracing the mag is kind of like American pop culture royalty. Now Paris Hilton is taking us behind the scenes of her cover shoot.

Paris Hilton is heating things up as this month’s Ocean Drive covergirl.

Paris Hilton: “Hi, I’m Paris Hilton, and we’re here on set for my Ocean Drive cover shoot.”

Tonight she’s taking Deco behind the scenes of her art-inspired shoot.

Paris Hilton: “So excited that this is going to be the Art Basel shoot. It’s gonna be the perfect photo shoot for Art Basel.”

While she couldn’t contain her excitement, Paris did discuss her very busy life.

Paris Hilton: “I love music, I love fashion. It’s so much fun to DJ and design and just be a creative person, and I just feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

Gosh, that’s a lot of hats to wear! But she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Paris Hilton: “I feel so lucky and blessed. I love what I do.”

But let’s get to the important stuff — like what she wore in the shoot.

From a white sexy suit to a fun print, this fashionista’s style is on full display throughout the magazine.

Paris Hilton: “I got to wear so many beautiful outfits, but my ultimate favorite was the Moschino flower outfit.”

Here’s why.

Paris Hilton: “I felt like a bouquet of flower on Valentine’s Day. It was pretty epic.”

And there’s more than just flowers and fashion here.

The heiress, who is no stranger to the Magic City, is also showing some love for the 305.

Paris Hilton: “I love Miami. It’s one of my favorite cities in the world.”

She posted a snap on Instagram before making her way here from L.A.

Paris Hilton: “It’s so much fun coming for New Year’s, and Art Basel is definitely the best time to be there.”

Wondering what’s on her to-do list while she’s here?

Paris Hilton: “Just going to the beach, seeing all the art, going to the clubs — there’s nothing like Miami.”

Awww, we love you too, Paris!

Paris appears to be quite the busy lady this Art Basel.

She’s got tonight’s Ocean Drive party celebrating her big cover, and she’s also hosting her own Basel party this weekend.

