A dead body, tons of suspects and one giant party. That pretty much sums up the big premiere for “Murder on the Orient Express.” And the life of the party? Deco’s Chris Van Vliet.

A massive and extravagant red carpet rolled out at Royal Albert Hall in London.

Dame Judi Dench: “It looks spectacular.”

Penelope Cruz: “This is the perfect place for a world premiere.”

And you’d only expect the best for an incredibly star-studded cast like this: Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, Dame Judi Dench, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kenneth Branagh and Hollywood, Florida’s own Josh Gad, just to name a few!

Josh Gad: “Every day was a highlight. When you have a cast this extraordinary, an all-star cast like this, you sort of pinch yourself.”

The movie brings to life Agatha Christie’s classic novel from 1934 and puts us on board the Orient Express, where Detective Hercule Poirot and his magnificent mustache have to solve a deadly crime.

Josh Gad: “I did have mustache envy. I mean, his was just so epic. Mine is just sad and paltry.”

Kenneth Branagh (as Hercule Poirot): “A passenger has died; he was murdered. The murderer is on the train with us now, and every one of you is a suspect.”

Hercule and his mustache are played by Branagh, who also directed the film.

Kenneth Branagh: “[I aimed to] put the audience both on the train, in that world, and also kind of getting their own point of view about whether people were lying or not.”

Kenneth Branagh (as Hercule Poirot): “What did you think of the dead man?”

Leslie Odom Jr. (as Colonel Arbuthnot): “You leave her out of this.”

The movie keeps you guessing until the very end.

Willem Dafoe: “In this film, nothing is what it seems to be.”

Dame Judi Dench: “I’m amazed a lot of young people don’t know the outcome or the story, and that’s lovely. That’s really good.”

Kenneth Branagh (as Hercule Poirot): “Who picks up the knife?”

Johnny Depp (as Ratchett): “Do not trust a one, not a one.”

Kenneth Branagh’s “Murder on the Orient Express” pulls into theaters on Friday, Nov. 11.

