Around South Florida, thousands of people were outside on Monday — most to look at the eclipse. Others were at the beach going, “Hey, what happened to the sun? Oh, nevermind, it’s back.” Deco’s chief solar and corona correspondent Chris Van Vliet helped others take in the celestial sight in style.

Spectator 1 (looking at eclipse): “Wow!”

Spectator 2 (looking at eclipse): “Ooooh.”

Spectator 3 (looking at eclipse): “Oh, wow, that’s wonderful.”

The words may be different, but the reaction is the same.

Spectator 4 (looking at eclipse): “Oh, whoa.”

Spectator 1 (looking at eclipse): “Oh, my God. That’s amazing.”

Spectator 5 (looking at eclipse): “That’s pretty awesome.”

Spectator 1 (looking at eclipse): “Oh, my God. Nice!”

People from all over the world took in the solar eclipse together on South Beach.

Chris Van Vliet: “Where are you from?”

Spectator 6: “Colombia.”

Spectator 4: “We’re from Ireland.”

Spectator 7: “I’m from Dominican [Republic].”

Spectator 8: “We’re from Paris.”

We were very popular, as we were one of the very few with glasses. Our pairs were shared by hundreds of people.

Some who didn’t have glasses came up with other ways to safely look at the sun.

Chris Van Vliet: “How did that go for you?”

Spectator 9 (holding makeshift eclipse viewer): “I didn’t try because I was scared, so I had to use your glasses.”

Chris Van Vliet (holding homemade shadow box): “Hold on, I’ve got to line it up perfectly, and — oh, yeah.”

In Downtown Miami, office buildings emptied into the streets to take in the spectacle.

Spectator 10 (looking at eclipse): “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience .”

Spectator 11: “The sky looks like it has a filter in it. It looks like a darker — I don’t know, it’s interesting.”

Over at Jackson Memorial Hospital, employees took a break from work to do some rooftop viewing.

Everyone across South Florida shared the experience.

Spectator 12: “Wow!”

If you’re hungry for another total eclipse, you only have to hold out for another seven years. It will reportedly cross from Texas to Maine, so don’t delete that Bonnie Tyler song just yet.

