No charges expected over Louis Tomlinson airport scuffle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors have scheduled a meeting with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson to discuss an altercation with a celebrity photographer last month at Los Angeles International Airport.

The meeting is unlikely to result in charges for the singer over the March 3 incident, which resulted in Tomlinson’s arrest.

City attorney’s spokesman Frank Mateljan wrote in an email that the meeting is set for later this month to advise Tomlinson and the photographer how to avoid future problems.

The scuffle occurred after Tomlinson arrived on a flight with his girlfriend and asked a photographer to stop filming.

said in a statement after the incident that Tomlinson was provoked by the paparazzi and he came to his girlfriend’s defense after she was being attacked.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.