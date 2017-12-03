LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — Nissan showed off seven out-of-this-world cars at the Los Angeles Auto Show this weekend.

The car company created “Star Wars”-themed cars to promote the upcoming film “The Last Jedi.”

Last year, Nissan morphed its best-selling SUV into a “Star Wars” fighter to promote the movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

The cars aren’t for sale, though. They were created to draw attention to how Nissan’s cars can be customized.

