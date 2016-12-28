New Year’s Eve 2017: From Pitbull at Bayfront Park to Bieber at The Fontainebleau

MIAMI (WSVN) - We’re just days away from ringing in the new year, and South Florida is already getting ready to celebrate. But if you’re not sure how you’re going to spend the holiday, don’t worry! We have you covered with some exciting events.

It’s common to see celebrities around South Florida, and come this weekend, you’re going to see plenty of them as they help us ring in 2017.

If you want to party “Miami-style,” there’s no one better to do it with than with “Mr. 305” himself. Pitbull is returning to Miami for his annual New Year’s Eve Revolution at Bayfront Park.

“It’s called Revolution because we want to ‘unmute’ New Years and make it the new New Year’s,” said Pitbull. “Take it from the Big Apple to the pineapple and make Miami the mecca.”

Right above Pitbull will be the Mr. Neon Big Orange, a Miami tradition in place for 31 years. “It’s my 31st year since we built it — designed it and built it — and it’s 31st year of raising it,” said Steve Carpenter, the owner of Mr. Neon. “We’ve got the perfect weather for New YEars, it’s phenomenal, and when we take the orange, we take it all the way to the top: 400 feet on the Intercontinental, and it’s a fabulous show for anybody.”

Joining Mr.Worldwide on stage this year will be Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg.

The last few hours of 2016 are sure to be filled with performances, fun and of course, fireworks. Pitbull’s New Year’s Eve Revolution at Bayfront Park starts at 8 p.m. and goes on until after midnight.

But Pitbull won’t be the only celeb ringing in 2017 in Miami. “The Biebs” will be in the building.

Justin Bieber will be performing at the Fontainebleau Poolside New Year’s Eve, from 9 p.m. until midnight, right by the pool. But if you can’t stand the heat, you can make your way inside to catch Skrillex’s performance at LIV nightclub.

“Fontainebleau is famous for entertainment, and New Year’s Eve is the best night of the entire year,” said President and C.O.O. of the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Philip Goldfarb.

And staff at the Fontainebleau have been working around the clock to give guests the ultimate New Year’s Eve experience.

“There’s just so much that goes into preparation to make this a seamless, wonderful and great place to welcome in the new year, say goodbye to ’16 and welcome to ’17,” explained Goldfarb.

If JBiebs or Mr. 305 don’t strike your fancy, other venues around town will be offering their best deals as the year comes to an end.

Margaritaville in Hollywood will be offering a special five-course menu, cabana reservations and an open bar. The beach-style resort will also offer fun for all members of the family.

“This year, one of our really fun, family-friendly options is a lone palm pool soiree party that starts at 8 o’clock, on New Year’s Eve, and is available for all of our guests and their family,” said General Manager of Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, Cate Farmer. “It is a great opportunity to come enjoy the live entertainment that is so much a part of our DNA, and so much a part of why Margaritaville is as special as it is.”

And if you’re letting the kids stay up past midnight for a fireworks show, you can head to Eighth Street and Ocean Drive to watch the sky light up over Miami Beach.

You can watch Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution this Saturday, at 11 p.m., right here on 7, where he’ll be live from Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami.

