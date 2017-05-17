Man sues date for allegedly texting during ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’

(WSVN) - A man is suing his movie date for allegedly texting during “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

According to the American-Statesman, 37-year-old Brandon Vezmar, a resident of Austin, Texas, was at the movie theater when his date pulled out their phone. Vezmar claims his 35-year-old date began texting during the 3D showing of the film.

Vezmar has since filed for $17.31 in small claims court, to cover the price of the movie ticket.

The woman told the paper she was unaware of the court filing, saying to the reporter, “Oh my God. This is crazy.”

Vezmar told the Statesman, “It was kind of a first date from hell.”

Fifteen minutes after the movie began, Vezmar said his date began texting. “This is like one of my biggest pet peeves.”

Such a pet peeve, Vezmar’s court petition says that, “While damages sought are modest, the principle is important as defendant’s behavior is a threat to civilized society.”

According to court documents, he claims his date “activated her phone at least 10-20 times in 15 minutes to read and send text messages.” The woman, however, says it was just two to three times.

Vezmar claims he asked her to stop but she refused. He said he told her that maybe she could go outside to text. She left the theater and never came back, Vezmar said, leaving him behind without a ride. The woman said Vezmar contacted both her and her sister in an attempt to recoup the cost of the movie ticket. She now says she is planning on filing a protective order against Vezmar.

