‘Man cave’ shopping at Wynwood’s Brothers and Brawlers

Lynn and Shireen are always talking about shopping, but what about a place for guys to do some retail therapy? Brothers and Brawlers in Wynwood is a place where you can go for the coffee, but stay for the adventure.

Brothers and Brawlers is the vision most guys have for their own “man caves.”

Sebastian Ramirez, Brothers and Brawlers: “Brothers and Brawlers is an experiment by DiRocco Eyewear, which is my eyewear company, and basically what it is, is a new approach to retail. It’s supposed to be welcoming. It’s supposed to be a place where you can feel at home.”

It’s an eyeglass store turned suit parlor, turned coffee shop, that also has a lounge.

Sebastian Ramirez: “Instead of having a conventional store with cool posters on the wall, I wanted to create a poster you could walk into, you could breathe, taste, smell and be a part of.”

The one-stop shop, located in the heart of Wynwood, gives us guys a place to play, escape and indulge.

Sebastian Ramirez: “Like the Disneyland of DiRocco, so everything that the brand stands for, but in a way where you can come and experience it and just hang out.”

Look at all the guy stuff in here! From handcrafted knives, to motorcycles, to even the furniture, there’s nothing that you can’t take home with you.

Sebastian Ramirez: “If you like one of the chairs that you’re sitting in, you can take it home with you.”

And then there’s the key to any guy’s heart: Brawler’s Row, where you can order a custom suit.

Sebastian Ramirez: “I measure you, look at the different nooks and crannies of your body, and develop a pattern based on that, and in four to six weeks, you have your suit.”

But just because it’s a boy’s club, doesn’t mean women aren’t welcome. In fact…

Sebastian Ramirez: “We’re all about inclusivity not exclusivity. We love the ladies.”

And the lounge will make it difficult for you to wanna leave.

Sebastian Ramirez: “The idea behind the lounge is to cultivate creativity in the community.”

But don’t just take our word for it.

Gabriel Mendoza: “I came with my sister to grab some coffee after lunch and just came to hang out for a little. I think it’s great. I mean, the motorcycles, the coffee, the people. It’s just a great vibe overall.”

Now, you know I’m a guy who loves a good suit. Theirs are made in New York and range from $1,300 $2,500.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.